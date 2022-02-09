The Banks County Development Authority met on Feb. 1 with a closed session for real estate being the only item on the agenda.
The authority met in closed session for 53 minutes to discuss real estate. No action was taken when the closed session was open.
Present for the development authority meeting were chairman Scott Ledford, vice chairman Bill Griffin and authority members Jeff Lewallen, Jonathan Bennett and Larry Sparks.
