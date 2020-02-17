Four members of the Development Authority of Banks County were reappointed by the board of commissioners at a Feb. 11 meeting.
The BOC reappointed Bill Griffin, Larry Sparks, Jonathon Bennett and Huy Nguyen to the Banks County Development Authority.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Feb. 11 meeting, the Banks County Board of Commissioners:
•approved a request from Grace Groth to rezone property located at 4944 Highway 51 South, Lula, from C2 (commercial) to ARR (agricultural rural residential).
•approved a request to abandon Segars Road, Old Martin Bridge Road and a portion of English Road.
•agreed to pay up to $20,000 in engineering fees to KCI Technologies for road and bridge work, as well as up to an additional $20,000 in on-call engineering fees for road work.
•approved the 2020 annual E-911 CAD maintenance contract.
•agreed to purchase a fire/EMS vehicle at a cost of $29,800.
•agreed to a public utilities restitution contract with Tony’s Water Services Inc. for $444,666.
•approved acceptance of a $5 million local from GEFA for a sewer expansion project.
