The Development Authority of Banks County, at the monthly meeting on Thursday, August 19, discussed the financial analysis for the Banks County High-Tech Industrial Park on Hwy. 441.
The total costs incurred by the Development Authority for the property purchase and getting the pads ready was $4.759 million. The total projected revenue from property sales, property taxes, estimated future property sales, estimated property taxes through 2030 and estimated sales taxes through 2030 is $11.331 million. That is a total profit of $6.572 million.
Development Authority director Richard Brooks presented the draft analysis, which he said does not include the benefits brought to the county through increased good paying jobs and the increased money of those who work in the county who will spend their salaries in the county. He added that it also does not include future estimated property taxes or sales taxes for the sale of the last property, which is still available.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other business discussed at the meeting included:
•the fully-funded federal broadband grant that the Joint Development Authority of Banks, Habersham and Rabun counties and NGN applied for. Brooks advised NGN and Banks County also applied for a state broadband grant.
•a fiber conduit plan to be presented to the Banks County Board of Commissioners for their consideration so that conduit installation can be required in collector road rights-of-way in all subdivisions, including those currently under construction. Brooks said, if approved, this plan would allow conduit to be put in place when a road is being dug up for other purposes. Brooks said he would pass a copy of this along to the county public works director, Horace Gee.
•Brooks reported that he had met with Rick Billingslea to possibly coordinate sewer development with the City of Homer.
•attending the Northeast Georgia Quatro-County Meeting with cities in Franklin County, to include Banks, Hart and Stephens counties, as well as their planning commissions, development authorities and boards of commissioners. The meeting is set for Wednesday, September 22.
•a discussion on a proposed draft economic development budget to be used as a guideline for a Fiscal Year 2023 budget that would be submitted to the BOC during budget discussions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.