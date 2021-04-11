Toccoa attorney John Dickerson was the guest speaker at the March 15 meeting of the Toccoa/Northeast Georgia National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1818.
Dickerson spoke on legal documents that every family member should have. Special emphasis was placed on the Georgia Advance Directive for Health Care and the Statutory Form Power of Attorney. Following the program, members and guests enjoyed a dutch-treat lunch.
The chapter's next meeting will be on Monday, April 19, at the X-Factor Grill. The program, "Wild Flowers of Northeast Georgia," will be presented by David Hinson who served many years as the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources representative for this area. The meeting time will change to 10:30 a.m. and the program presentation will be prior to the lunch and fellowship. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the meeting in accordance with COVID protocol. All active and retired federal civilian employees are invited to attend along with guests. For more information, email mjfarms100@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.