Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reports that all Regional Commissions recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in November.
"We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Commissioner Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
In the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, which includes Banks County, the November preliminary unemployment rate was down three-tenths to 2.4 percent over the month, the rate was 2.2 percent one year ago.
The labor force was down 1,908 over the month and down 130,006 over the year, to 237,213.
The number of employed was down 1,114 over the month and down 127,569 over the year, to 231,552.
There were 3,661 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
