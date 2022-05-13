Please summarize your background?
My name is Steven Cain and I am running for District 1 Commissioner in Banks County. I live on my family farm with my wife Mandy and our 2 children Wesley and Bentlee, where we grow chickens, cattle, sweet corn, peas, and several other fruits and vegetables that we sell both wholesale and direct to the consumer at our roadside stand. We also own and operate Cain Farms Inc which is our trucking company that hauls grain and feed ingredients to local feed mills for poultry companies. I am a 4th generation farmer and small business owner. I have lived in Banks County my entire life, and there is no other place I would want to call home. I'm not a politician with years of experience, just a farmer that loves his family, so my intentions of seeking this office are simple in that I want Banks County to remain a safe and happy place to raise my family with our conservative Christian values, to be a voice for every citizen in the county, and to preserve our small town way of life for our next generations to enjoy just as we have.
Why are you the most qualified person for the position?
My Heart! I ove Banks County and want my children to love this community and the people in it just as much as I do. I want to serve this community and be a voice for the people- all of the people, not just a select few . I think decisions should not be made solely on a financial point of view. We still have to live here and will pay dearly for bad judgment or poor decisions for years to come, regardless of what may look good on paper at the moment. Where I may lack experience as an elected politician, I more than compensate with my financial and leadership skills as a small business owner.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If you are elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
I think that transparency and growth are 2 of many key issues that the county faces right now. I feel like people should be able to rest easy knowing that the decisions being made by our commissioners are truly in the best interest of the majority of its citizens. If elected- I plan to communicate with our citizens and get their feedback and opinions when there is a major decision to be made. Commissioners are elected to represent the people and I feel like the people deserve a say in the goings-on of the county. If there is an issue that you think needs attention, you should be able to pick up the phone and talk to the commissioners who represent you. I can’t say that I will fix every problem that comes up in the county, but I can say that I will listen - and do everything that I can to help.
Growth is a hot topic of debate in Banks County. Where would you like to see the growth occur and what kind of growth would be best for the county?
There is no denying that the world around us is changing, but that doesn't mean that we
have to follow suit. Our Commission Board needs to make smart and conservative
decisions to preserve our small town way of life. Odds are that if you live in Banks County you either farm or know someone that farms. If you ask anyone that farms they will tell you- it’s not just how we make a living, it’s a lifestyle and a labor of love. You will never be rich or famous farming, but you will have a happiness that those things can never measure up to. With that being said, I want to see our rural areas remain rural. The growth needs to stay in the areas where growth is already at. Retail growth is a great source of sales tax revenue for the county. It doesn’t take many bad decisions to alter our way of life indefinitely.
