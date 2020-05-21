Summarize your background.
I was born in Banks County, I grew up here, I have raised my family in this county, and I love our community. As a father of five adult children and grandfather to 11, this county is and always has been home to me. I own businesses in Banks County, I operate a cattle farm, and much of my family lives within the county so it is simple to say I hold a vested interest in what happens in our community. I spent many years as a volunteer firefighter in Homer and I proudly served on the school board for 24 years which has given me the opportunity to see Banks County from many different angles. In those years living here, I have developed lifelong friendships, new friendships, and I am very involved in the community through business, sport programs, and the school system to name a few. I know where many in our community stand with respect to our county, our way of life, and it is the life experiences I have here that has me asking your vote for Post 2 Commissioner.
Why are you the most qualified person for this position?
I would begin by saying I have lived in Bank County my entire life. With that being said, I have witnessed struggles and triumphs this county has faced first-hand. This has allowed me the ability to see what has worked well, what has not, but ultimately what has benefited the county and our citizens. From my family background, raising children, managing business, and serving the county in different roles, I learned how budgets operate, where to seek answers to questions from different points of view, and what accomplishes tasks our community faces daily. With that life and business experience, coupled with the connection I have within our community, I believe I am the person best qualified for this position simply from knowing together, our community will accomplish more.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues
Two of the more in-depth discussions I’ve had with members of our community to this point revolve around growth in our community and infrastructure. Growth in Banks County is going to occur. Proper growth helps reduce the tax burden carried by our citizens, it provides opportunities for jobs, and can improve our way of life but it must be calculated. With an open-minded approach to business, seeking the input of our citizens, and studying how growth will impact our county services, we will be certain growth is managed in an appropriate and beneficial manner for Banks County. Discussions must occur with our public safety leaders and school system to understand the impact growth will have on the service they provide or to see what ways as a commission we will help them grow as the community does. Growth will impact infrastructure and that must be understood as well.
Critical infrastructure in Banks County needs to be addressed with respect to our county water and sewer needs and our roadways and bridges. Many thoroughfares in the county are state or federal roads and coordination with those groups must be considered, but the commission as a body should hold an involved and vested interest in the roads that fall within county responsibility, this does not fall upon the interest of one individual. Banks County will soon need to address our water needs to protect our community for years to come and this also involves sewer. As a commission member, I will be certain the individuals responsible for these tasks are given the ability to secure, protect, and maintain this infrastructure within Banks County.
Lastly, Banks County is blessed! Three sides of our county are serviced by rail systems which was once the backbone of the way this country operated and traveled. Much can be utilized and accomplished in these areas of our community to bring business and travel for goods our community needs or provides to others. As a commissioner, I will work to utilize the rail system to improve commerce within Banks County and to bring business to areas the county can best support as our community grows.
