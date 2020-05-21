Summarize your background.
I am a lifelong resident of Banks County and a Banks County High School graduate. As a 3rd generation farmer in the Hollingsworth Community of Banks County, I understand the importance of maintaining and supporting our agricultural community as the County population changes.
It has been an honor to serve as the District 2 Banks County Commissioner from January 2013 to now and I want to thank the citizens of Banks County for their support. During these years, we’ve seen many outstanding positive changes including development for and securing new companies and local jobs, new Department of Family and Children Services Building, upgrades to the Senior Center, additional 911 services, expansion of the water and sewage system, public library renovations, adult Education Building, completion of sports facility, and more.
Another major accomplishment is the improvements to roads and bridges. With the support of fellow commissioners, I accepted the major responsibility of seeking funding and overseeing the improvements of our roads. In the past 7 years, we’ve secured and expended over 16 million new dollars to improve Banks County roads and bridges including completion of Eisenhower Drive and the near future completion of the Faulkner Road Intersection leading into Grove Creek Business Park. In 2018, I pushed and fought hard for the 1% Roads and Bridges Sales Tax Referendum (Transportation SPLOST) for Banks County. All of these expansions/upgrades, new facilities, and the road/bridges improvements have been made without an increase in property tax by the Banks County Commissioners.
I am an active member of Line Baptist Church and enjoy attending Enon Baptist Church with my daughter Karen, her husband Wesley and my 2 grandsons Ryan and Brandon who attend Banks County Schools. I’m a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Banks County Republican Party.
Why are you the most qualified person for this position?
My 8 years of experience as the District 2 BOC, the improvements and accomplishments listed above, plus the training and certification that I’ve received are proven qualifications for the job. I’ve completed over 100 hours of required courses provided by ACCG and the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government and hold Georgia Commissioner Lifelong Learning Certification: Leadership Development County Operations and Management and I’ve completed the annual 18 hours of continuing education training. From taking office in January 2013 until now, I have only missed 1 BOC meeting—I am committed to serving, representing, and supporting Banks County citizens.
What are the key issues facing this campaign?
COVID-19 abruptly changed our lives and the needs of our County, State and Nation. The measures to keep us safe have had a major impact on the economy, jobs, businesses, revenues, the health system, and daily operations. As the District 2 BOC, I will work closely with the BOC staff, all county agencies, and the State to determine the current and future financial impact in loss of revenue and to ensure that the needs of the citizens are met and services continue. Securing Federal and State relief funding will be a priority.
We’ve made many major improvements to our roads and bridges to keep residents safe and to meet the increased growth. But there is lots of work to be done and roads needing repair. We must continue the improvements. I will continue to oversee and push for these needed improvements and to seek out new revenue sources. I’m committed to the priorities listed in the Transportation SPLOST without increasing the burden on taxpayers. Providing, expanding, and sustain the infrastructure (roads, bridges, buildings, water, sewage, power) to meet the increased number of residents in all areas of the county, current and future businesses including the development of Martin Bridge and I-85 corridor must be a priority. I will continue to work with fellow commissioners, county staff and agencies, the cities, especially Homer, the Banks County Superintendent and Board, and the State to design and implement a plan to meet these growing needs.
I greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Banks County for the past 8 years and I ask for your continued support. Thank you, Angela Gary, and the The Banks County News for this opportunity to share my views.
