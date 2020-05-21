Summarize your background.
I am a resident of Banks County. I have been married for 25 years to Sallie Hensley. We have two sons Austin and Jakson. My family and I are members at Charity Baptist Church. I am a poultry farmer and own other business.
Why are you most qualified for this job.
I feel I am best qualified because I am the person to listen to the people of the county. I fell if the taxpayers are paying the bill there voice should be heard. I also believe in transparency. I think a government body should be held accountable for there spending of the taxpayers money. I also feel I am best for this job because when you are put in office by the citizens you should not have a personal agenda. Your agenda should be what the citizens want for the county.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues
The key issues I see for the county is we need to make sure our citizens have jobs in the county and don't have to drive 30-40 minutes to work. This can be accomplished in the right planning. I also believe we need to take care of our senior citizens. They have paved the road for us here. It is now time for us to help them in return. Another issue I see is there needs to be more input from the citizens on the bigger decisions like growth of our county. I fell like as a commissioner I will help us get these and other items solved.
