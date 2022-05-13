Please summarize your background?
I am a life long Banks County resident, a small business owner serving the northeast Georgia area and a father of two.
Why are you the most qualified person for this position?
I have been a small business owner for over 25 years. In that world, efficiency, proper planning and action as well as always keeping an eye on the future leads to success. I plan on applying these principles to county government to make sure that every tax dollar is spent responsibly! I am hard working, dedicated and passionate about Banks County and I will always base any decision that I make on the will of the citizens and the culture of our county.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If you are elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
If elected, I would like to develop a solid working relationship between the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education in Banks County. The issues we face as commissioners directly impact our school system. This relationship would ensure that we are not making decisions that negatively impact the quality of education that our students currently enjoy or drastically increase the financial burden on our tax payers.
I would also like to bridge the communication barrier between our county government and our citizens regarding important issues. I plan to use social media and other news outlets to effectively inform our citizens in a timely manner so that they have time to properly research for themselves and voice their opinions at meetings.
Another one of our many key issues is protecting the small town, rural, agriculture-based way of life that our citizens want. Every decision we make as a county should be for the benefit of the citizens, small businesses and farmers of Banks County. We must be careful not to displace the very citizens that are we are supposed to be serving.
Growth is a hot topic of debate in Banks County. Where would you like to see the growth occur and what kind of growth would be best for the county?
Banks County is NOT in a position that requires “development at all costs.” We can afford to be picky about what our code allows. Our unemployment is low, our property taxes are comparatively low and our citizens are generally happy with their way of life as it is. So, to say that we need expansive industrial or residential development is false. Our most desirable type of development should be growth from within the county. I would like to see the family farm expanding or the local small business owner adding a couple thousand square feet to their building. Any development over and above that should be limited to businesses that align with our code and provide measurable, real-world benefits to the citizens of the county.
As far as the appropriate area for the growth, we currently have a tax payer funded industrial park that is not completely full yet. We should also be focused on sales tax generating development at The Pottery property in Banks Crossing. Development at the Martin bridge exit should be contained to tracts with road frontage along the interstate first.
Whatever development this county allows should be as low impact as possible. It should not require residential development to support it. It should not come with negative impacts that displace our current county citizens in the area around it. It should not require tax pay funded abatements. And most importantly, the development we allow should pose no possible threat to the character and the soul of this county.
