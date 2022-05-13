Please summarize your background?
My family moved to Banks county in 1968. I graduated from Banks county when it was located where the elementary school is now. I worked twenty-plus years at Slack Auto Parts, where I retired from managing thirteen of their stores to farm full time and I'm still farming.
Why are you the most qualified person for this position?
I have twelve years experience as a commissioner after serving nine years on the Banks County Planning and Zoning board.
These years of service have taught me to look ay every request with an open mind. I realize that every vote I cast is going to have a lasting impact on every citizen, not just a select few. I've always tried to keep that in mind.
What do you consider to be the key issues facing the office you are seeking? If elected, what would be your plans on how to address these issues?
Our county is growing whether we like it or not. I've lived here for fifty-four years and it's a lot different now then it was before. The coming years will more changes. We can't put a bubble around us and stop growth. Managing it for the benefit of the citizens on the whole is the key.
We have a comprehensive land use map that any one can look at. Industry and retail along the Interstate corridor, housing development east of I-85 and rural development and farming west of the corridor.
Growth is a hot topic of debate in Banks County. Where would you like to see the growth occur and what kind of growth would be best for the county?
The fact is, I-85 and 441 run right through the county making development inevitable.
Commercial business pays a big portion of our taxes, allowing us to keep our property taxes some of the lowest in the state. It's a balancing act that can't be handled lightly or one sided.
We have to have industry or home owners will be paying a much higher tax rate not to mention jobs for our young people to move into after graduation.
