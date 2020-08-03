Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 11, to pick the candidate for the District 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners. Keith Gardiner and William Reems will be on the ballot in the run-off election.
Voting on Election Day, Aug. 11, will be held at the Banks County Recreation Gym, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
There will be two other run-off races on the Aug. 11 ballot:
•In the crowded Republican District 9 race for Congress, Matt Gurtler is headed for a runoff with Andrew Clyde. The winner will face the winner of a Democratic runoff between Brooke Siskin and Devin Pandy.
•In the contest for State Senate District 50, there will be a runoff between Bo Hatchett and Stacey Hall for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Dee Delany in the November General Election.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting for the election will continue through Friday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
