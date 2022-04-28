Elizabeth Dobbs of Homer recently presented a research project at the Capitol.
Dobbs was one of four University of North Georgia (UNG) undergraduate students presenting their research at "Posters at the Capitol" in Atlanta on March 30. Roughly 30 students from seven colleges and universities presented at the annual event.
Dobbs presents on "Deforestation and Naturally Occurring Asbestos Exposures in North Georgia."
The program is modeled on the popular "Posters on the Hill" event held each year by the Council on Undergraduate Research in Washington, D.C.
"Students get the chance to practice discussing their research with the general public, a very important skill to develop," Dr. Diogo Pinheiro, associate professor of sociology and human services and assistant director of the Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities, said. "They are also able to reach a particularly influential audience: legislators, policymakers, students and faculty from other universities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.