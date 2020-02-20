Dear Editor: I read the article about the Chimney Oaks Golf Course suing the City of Homer. This is really bad form on the part of the Golf Course - but all the owners care about is making more money. Not very Community minded, I would say. They know that the City of Homer cannot afford a protracted legal fight over this. I think -(actually I know) alcohol by the drink on Sunday is a bad idea for Banks County and the Homer Community. Its been detrimental in absolutely every area where its been allowed. Decisions like this are a slippery slope and ultimately impact the quality of life in the community in a negative way. Lets wait till the next General election and have a public vote. Meantime, let start a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to help Homer fight this effort by the Golf Course.
Sincerely,
Tom Lord
Alto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.