A man said he was in his yard on Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, when a pit bull attacked his dog and then him.
The man told a deputy with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office that he was out in the yard with his dog when the pit bull came into his yard and attacked his dog. He said he picked his dog up and tried to go into his residence. He said the pit bull then jumped up on him. The man said he was able to get the dog to leave by spraying it with lighter fluid. He said he does not know who the dog belongs to.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office last week includes the following:
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put craft items, hygiene items and candy in a lunchbox and attempted to leave the store without paying.
•domestic dispute between a couple at a Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, address.
•two people stopped by the sheriff’s office to report that a man at a Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, residence pointed a gun at them and threatened them.
•a man said someone hit his vehicle while it was parked at Papa John’s at Banks Crossing.
•burglary when a television was taken from a Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, home.
•suspicious person when a man was found sleeping in a vehicle behind Leatherwood Baptist Church, Baldwin.
•a woman reported losing her wallet while eating at a Banks Crossing restaurant. She said she believes it was taken from the counter, where she left it after paying.
•money stolen from a vehicle at a Highway 441, Commerce, business.
•shoplifting when a woman took a backpack, razors and lighters from Walmart and left without paying.
•domestic dispute at a Pless Drive, Alto, location.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman did not scan all of the items she had.
•shoplifting when two women did not pay for all of the items they had in the self-scan aisle at Walmart.
•theft when a woman had a tire replaced on her vehicle at Walmart and left the store without paying for it.
•illegal dumping at Chambers Street, Homer.
