Domestic disputes and shoplifting are among the recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
The incidents include:
•motorist spotted driving reckless on I-85.
•damage to property at a Hwy. 441, Homer, location when two brothers got into a fight and one kicked the other one’s truck, damaging it.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Bell Acres Road, Maysville, location. She said that he threatened to shoot her during the dispute. The victim also stated that he punched their elderly dog in the face, pushed her on the couch and said he would knock her teeth down her throat and ripped the toilet seat out and urinated in the floor.
•aggravated assault during a physical altercation between a couple at Super 8 at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman scanned items for a cheaper price than they cost.
•shoplifting when a man attempted to leave Walmart with a television without paying for it.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man used the self-checkout and didn’t scan a vacuum.
•a deer struck a sheriff’s office patrol car at a Damascus Road, Homer, location.
•a Ridge Lane, Lula, woman said someone shot her dog.
•domestic dispute at a Chase Lane, Homer, address.
•theft by deception at Walmart when a customer was observed putting several items in a store bag and then going to customer service to get a refund.
•shoplifting at Walmart when two people changed the stickers on items and went through the self-checkout line paying a cheaper price for the items.
•shoplifting when a man attempted to leave Dollar General without paying for $179 worth of laundry detergent.
