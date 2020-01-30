Over 60 citizens attended the meeting last week in Banks County about the proposed improvements to State Route 15/US 441.
Georgia DOT representatives along with Banks County officials were in attendance of the meeting held at Banks County High School.
Displays of the two proposed projects that aim to enhance safety and improve traffic flow along State Route 15/US 441 were set up for attendees to review and ask questions.
One of the proposed improvements suggests the realignment and extension of Steven B. Tanger Boulevard to Sate Route 15/US 441 and the realignment of Faulkner Road and Access Road (former Steven B. Tanger Boulevard).
The second proposed project will add a raised median, new striping, cross walks and ADA compliant ramps along SR 15/US 441 from the Jackson County line to just south of Interstate 85. Traffic signals along the corridor would also be upgraded.
Citizens who were not able to attend can still submit comments by February 4, 2020 by using any of the following methods:
1. Scroll down to "Upcoming Public Meetings" or "Recently Held Public Meetings."
2. Then select "View Info" for State Route 15 Operations Improvements/441 Improvement.
3. Click "Comment" at the top of the screen and follow the instructions to leave your comments.
•Mail in your comment card to Mr. Eric Duff, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 West Peachtree Street NW, 16th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30308
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.