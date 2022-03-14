The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking input on a proposed round-about being located in downtown Homer.
The round-about would be located at State Route 98 at State Route 164 in Homer.
To provide input, go to the website: http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/RublicOutreach
On the webpage, scroll to the project, PI #0016347 and clock on “view info.” Review the proposed project design with an opportunity to comment on the project.
Comments are taken through March 18.
For more information, call Carrie Claybrook, 404-424-9017 or email CClaybrook@dot.ga.gov.
