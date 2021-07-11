It seems the Northeast Georgia Inland Port located in Hall County could have an impact on Banks County, including the cities of Gillsville and Lula.
The Alto City Council met Monday, July 5, and heard an update from Hall County council member Shelly Echols. She explained that the Georgia Department of Transportation has sent plans for truck traffic rerouting on Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 52. The average amount of trucks coming and going from the Inland Port could be 40,000 to 65,000 each week.
“This could be a traffic nightmare,” Echols stated, and the Gillsville City Council agreed. The reason these roads are under consideration is because they provide the most direct route from 1-85 to the Inland Port.
Presently, the GDOT is set to begin a traffic study on Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 52. Echols hopes that this will help them to realize this is not a viable option.
The planned 104-acre Inland Port will provide a direct link to the Port of Savannah via Norfolk Southern. The rail terminal will open with 9,000 feet of working track, expanding to 18,000 feet at full build-out.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council approved ordinances to annex three properties into the city limits. This include a 1.37 parcel at 7962 County Line Road, 3.4 acres at 1113 Henderson Road, and another 9.5 acres at 1149 Henderson Road.
The council also:
•discussed the date of the Pottery Festival on October 2.
•voted to repair the roof at Rehab to Fab.
•approved an intergovernmental agreement with Banks County for $27,000 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax
•discussed a road project on Church Street. The council will take bids for clearing a 50-foot strip of land.
