Two dates have been set for drive-thru flu shots to be offered by the Banks County Health Department.
The dates will be on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Nov. 15. The shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department, located at 667 Thompson Street, Homer.
District 2 Public Health officials have announce that all county health departments will offer drive-thru flu shots this year. This will allow community members to stay in their car while receiving their flu vaccine.
Emergency Preparedness Director, Mark Palen encourages community members to participate in county drive-thru flu clinics, “Not only does this help our citizens get flu shots easily, it also serves as an important emergency preparedness medical countermeasures exercise for our public health nurses and health department staff."
According to the CDC, everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot, it is especially important for those 55 years old and older, and persons with certain medical conditions who may experience more severe illness from the flu virus.
The quadrivalent vaccine (four-in-one) will serve as the regular flu vaccine, and will protect against four different strains of flu, both A and B strains of the influenza viruses. The high-dose vaccine, which is also a quadrivalent vaccine, will be available for persons 65 and older.
The flu vaccine is no-cost to anyone who has Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurances.
If an individual chooses to pay out of pocket, the cost is $30 for the regular flu vaccine and $66 for the high-dose. Individuals who would like to receive their flu shot at drive-thru clinics must be 18 years old and older.
"We encourage residents to wear masks" leaders state.
For more information about the flu shot drive-thru or to learn more about the different flu vaccine options, visit the flu page on the District 2 Public Health website. Once there, you will find the date and location of all county health department drive-thru events.
To learn more about the influenza virus and how to protect yourself from the flu visit www.cdc.gov/flu .
