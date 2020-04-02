The Georgia Department of Driver Services has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice. Additionally, some DDS Customer Service Centers have closed due to workforce shortages. Some licensing needs can be handled online at www.dds.georgia.gov or on the mobile app, DDS 2 GO.
Driver services closed
Locations
Angie Gary
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Banks News
- Gillsville closes certain businesses, stops public gatherings
- Harlem Legends fundraiser to be rescheduled
- County Annex, courthouse open by appointment only
- Planning meeting postponed to May 5; BOC to meet May 12
- Banks man among those wanted for insurance fraud
- FBI warns of scams related to coronavirus
- Five arrests reported by sheriff's office
- Gardiner seeks Post 4 BOC seat
Most Popular
Articles
- Banks County has first confirmed case of COVID-19
- 23 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- Drug arrest made in Hall County
- Birth announcement: Bonnie Ruth Rylee
- 5 charged by sheriff's office
- Lula makes changes due to coronavirus
- Homer approves emergency ordinance outlying town operations related to coronavirus
- LEWIS: Honor God in the storms of life
- Community Brotherhood meeting cancelled for April
- 1,525 confirmed cases of virus reported
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.