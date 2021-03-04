The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office made an arrest in Hall County on Feb. 23 connected to a drug organization that was supplying illegal drugs to a large area in Northeast Georgia.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed the search warrant at 7058 Britt Gailey Road, Clermont, as the result of a four-month investigation.
During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement officers seized approximately three pounds of methamphetamine and nine firearms. The methamphetamine seized possessed a street value of $21,000 dollars. .
The following were arrested:
•Stacey Callaway Oliver, 41, of Clermont, who was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Rosa Estrada, 34, of Gainesville, who was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
•Wesley Oliver, 55, of Clermont, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.
For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: Banks County, White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department, and Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.