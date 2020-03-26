The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, which includes Banks County, made a drug arrest on March 19 in Hall County.
On Thursday, March 19, a multi-month investigation was concluded with a traffic stop conducted by the Georgia State Patrol who was assisted by a K9 unit from the Georgia Department of Corrections. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) along with Hall County Multi Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS) had been investigating Jacob Loden and his involvement with the distribution of Heroin. During the traffic stop, approximately three (3) grams of heroin, a digital scale and a firearm were accounted for. The street value of the illegal narcotics accounted for is approximately $300. The following individuals were charged as a result of the traffic stop:
Jacob Christian Loden, 20 years old, of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with
Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute and the Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.
Andrew Trenton Delvalle, 24 years old, of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with Possession of Heroin, Distribution of Heroin, and Crossing Guard Lines with Heroin.
Andrew Michael Kennedy, 21 years old, of Clermont, was arrested and charged with Possession of Heroin and Crossing Guard Lines with Heroin.
Justin Travis Partin, 28 years old, of Cleveland, was arrested and charged with the Possession of Heroin and Abandoning Dangerous Drugs.
Additional charges may be forthcoming.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Gilmer County, Fannin County and Franklin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
