Two men were arrested on drug charges in Alto on May 28 after a traffic stop shortly after midnight.
The Habersham Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop at Railroad Avenue and Bennet Street in Alto that led to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribution charges on two individuals. The Habersham Sheriff’s Office requested the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, of which the Banks County Sheriff's Office is a part of, to assist with the narcotics investigation.
The following arrests were made:
•Cody Ray Bennett, 28, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and driving while license suspended.
•Jonathan Tyler Norton, 22, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
All of the arrestees were booked in the Habersham County Jail. This is still an active investigation.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local sheriff’s office or police department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following sheriff’s offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County ,Gilmer County, Fannin County, and Franklin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
