The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) executed a search warrant at 215 Cornwall Place. The Alto Police Department assisted in the raid.
During the search, agents recovered over 160 grams of Heroin (40 times the trafficking amount in the state of Georgia), scales, cutting agents and packaging materials, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, various quantities of schedule II and III narcotics (prescription pills) four firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Agents detained two individuals: Christopher Abbott, 35, Alto, and Brooke Hicks, 35, Alto. Both face charges of trafficking heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute schedule II – III narcotics. Both were released at the scene pending further investigation and GBI Division of Forensic Science (DOFS) testing.
Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell, who was present at the raid said, “I am proud of the hard work our agents and the Appalachian Drug Task Force has put into this case. There will be more arrest made as the investigation continues.”
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM or at 706-348-7410 or contact the local sheriff’s office or police department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following sheriff’s offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Gilmer County, Fannin County and Franklin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
