The Baldwin Police Department seized drugs and a large sum of cash in an arrest that stemmed from a traffic stop.
Johnny Ray Jordan, 40, Mount Airy, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute/sale/deliver, possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (drugs).
Jordan was stopped while driving on Hwy. 441 by a Baldwin police officer after he reportedly failed to stop for a red traffic light. The officer also noted the driver was not wearing a seat belt. When he approached the vehicle, the officer noted "an overwhelming odor of unburned marijuana."
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests were:
•Margaritoz Rivera, 46, 201 Brookcrest Road, Cornelia, obstructing a law enforcement officer and noise violation.
•William Lee West, 28, 1750 Heathridge Court, Lawrenceville, warrant service arrest.
•William J. Satterfield, 70, 153 Chandler STreet, Baldwin, battery.
•Tommy Phonsey Athakane, 32, 2999 Jonquil Trail, Smyrna, warrant service arrest.
•Johnny Ray Jordan, 49, P.O. Box 282, Mount Airy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.