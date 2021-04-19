Dugar Strickland will be hosting an Old Fashion Picking and Grinning Friday night, April 23, at 7 p.m. at StonePath Church in Maysville.
The public is invited to attend. All local singers and musicians are encouraged to come and "pick and grin."
"Feel free to wear your mask," organizers state. "We will be inside the sanctuary. Come enjoy an evening of good ole gospel music."
The church is located at 8430 Maysville Hwy., Maysville.
For more information, call Dugar at 706-654-055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.