On a recent Sunday afternoon, a rainstorm drove Scouts and their leaders gathered outside Uchee Lodge under the newly-constructed covered porch.
The large, extended truss structure is the Eagle Project of Life Scout Wyatt York, age 16. The rainstorm was a good time to admire the structure. Built from repurposed telephone poles donated by Jackson EMC, heart pine four by six boards from an old chicken house and donated metal roofing from Homer United Methodist Church, the structure is built to blend with the log-style of the lodge.
“I wanted it to look like it belonged there,” said York. And indeed it does. Built in the early 1990s Uchee Lodge, home to Boy Scout Troop 106, was originally designed with a covered front porch. But the interior stacked stone fireplace cost more than anticipated, so the building was completed with a plain front.
York worked to design the new porch plan with his dad and Scoutmaster Kevin York; and his great uncle Jeff Throneberry and Ed Garrish. Both Ed and Jeff were instrumental in the original construction of the lodge.
York began the project in January with the help of adult volunteers and other Scouts. The project took about six months and 15 workdays to complete. In the final stage, a tractor and boom truck were necessary to set the trusses in place. Thanks to donations and discounts, York’s Eagle Project came in under his $1,800 budget. York hopes the covered porch will benefit the groups that use Uchee Lodge for years to come.
“It was a facelift for the building,” said York. “I’m glad I was able to do it. Uncle Jeff and Ed had always wanted to do it, so I am glad I was able to do it for both them and me.”
Wyatt is also active in BSA’s National Youth Leadership Training (NYLT), serving on staff. A member of the Order of the Arrow and a rising junior at Tallulah Falls School, he hopes to pursue diesel mechanics or mechanical engineering after high school.
