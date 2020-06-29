Eagle Ranch Founder Eddie Staub was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Banks County Rotary Club.
He shared his story, mission, and life's work and it was truly inspirational, reports Rotary Club president Mark Valentine.
"As a young man he came to Georgia and started with nothing but drive, determination and a purpose, in pursuit of his mission to create a home and school for troubled young men," Valentine said. "It is a remarkable story and his accomplishments are now legendary, as one CNN news crew once labeled Eagle Ranch the 'Miracle on Chestnut Mountain.'"
It was the last Rotary meeting of the year for the club. The new Rotay Club year starts in July. VIcki Boling will be the new Rotary Club president.
