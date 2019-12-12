Early deadlines will be in place for the Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 issues of The Banks County News.
The news deadline will be at noon on Friday, Dec. 20, and on Friday, Dec. 27.
The deadline for classified and display ads will also be at noon on those Fridays.
The early deadlines are due to the Christmas holiday and New Year’s Day holiday.
The newspapers those weeks will be delivered one day ahead of the regular schedule and will be at news stands early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.