Early voting begins Monday, May 2, for the May election and will go through May 20.
Saturday voting will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7 and May 14.
All early voting will be held at the Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
Voting on Election Day, May 24, will be held at the Banks County Recreation Department, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
There will be two Banks County Board of Commission seats on the ballot.
District 1 BOC incumbent Danny Maxwell will face Steven Cain.
District 3 BOC incumbent Sammy Reece will face Chris Ausburn.
