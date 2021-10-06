Early voting will begin Tuesday for the town elections in Homer, Lula, Gillsville and Alto. Early voting will be held through Oct 22.
Absentee ballots will be available beginning Oct. 12. Oct. 22 is the last day to submit an absentee ballot.
The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. On Election Day, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HOMER
In Homer, incumbent mayor Doug Cheek will face challenger Julie King.
City council seats on the ballot will be:
•District 2 Post 1: incumbent David Dunson and Martha Cotton.
•District 3: incumbent James Dumas and John Edwin Yearwood.
All early voting will be held at the Banks County Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street in Homer.
Election Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with all voting held that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Banks County Parks and Recreation Department, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
LULA
In Lula, incumbent mayor Jim Grier will face challenger Joe Thomas.
City council seats on the ballot will be:
•District 2: incumbent Marvin Moore, Patty Thomas and Denise Shockley.
•District 3: incumbent Mordecai Wilson and Gene Bramlett.
Early voting and Election Day voting will be held at Lula City Hall. Saturday early voting dates will be on October 16 and 23.
GILLSVILLE
In Gillsville, two council seats will be on the ballot:
•Post 1: Phil Ferguson and Kody Rylee.
•Post 2: incumbent Jeff Perry and Larry Poole.
Early voting will be held at the community building at Gillsville City Park.
ALTO
In Alto, one race will be on the ballot:
•Post 1: incumbent Carolyn Cabe and Turner Griffith
Alto voters will also be deciding on a referendum on whether the sale of package alcohol sales will be allowed in the city limits or not.
Early voting will be in the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center. On Election Day, voting will be at the Mud Creek Precinct, located at the B.C. Grant Baptist Church, 1405 B.C. Grant Road, Alto.
