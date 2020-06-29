Early voting will be held July 20 through Aug. 7 for the Aug. 11 run-off election. There will be three positions on the run-off ballot, including one local race.
In the District 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners, Keith Gardiner and William Reems will be on the ballot. There was another recount on Monday afternoon but the results were the same (Reems had three votes more than Bob Blackwell.
Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
Mail absentee voting will be held July 20 through Aug. 11.
ALSO ON RUNOFF BALLOT
There will be two other run-off races on the Aug. 11 ballot:
•In the crowded Republican District 9 race for Congress, Matt Gurtler is headed for a runoff with Jackson Contain Andrew Clyde. The winner will face the winner of a Democratic runoff between Brooke Siskin and Devin Pandy.
•In the contest for State Senate District 50, there will be a runoff between Bo Hatchett and Stacey Hall for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Dee Delany in November.
