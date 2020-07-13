Early voting starts Monday, July 20, for the Aug. 11 run-off election. Early voting will end on Friday, Aug. 7.
One local race will be on the run-off ballot — the District 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners. In that race, Keith Gardiner and William Reems will be on the ballot.
Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
There will be two other run-off races on the Aug. 11 ballot:
•In the crowded Republican District 9 race for Congress, Matt Gurtler is headed for a runoff with Andrew Clyde. The winner will face the winner of a Democratic runoff between Brooke Siskin and Devin Pandy.
•In the contest for State Senate District 50, there will be a runoff between Bo Hatchett and Stacey Hall for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Dee Delany in the November General Election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.