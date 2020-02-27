Early voting starts on Monday, March 2, for the presidential primary and the Town of Homer Alcohol Referendum.
Early voting will be held March 2 through March 20, on Mondays through Fridays. Saturday voting will also be held on March 14.
All early voting will be held at the Banks County Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street in Homer. Hours for early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
HOMER REFERENDUM
Residents who live in the city limits of Homer will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” on three questions related to alcohol sales. The three questions will be:
•Alcoholic Beverages by the Drink: Shall the governing authority of the Town of Homer be authorized to issue licenses to sell distilled spirits for beverage purposes by the drink, such sales to be for consumption only on the premises? Yes or No
•Sunday Sales of Alcohol by the Drink: Shall the governing authority of the Town of Homer be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink? Yes or No
•Sunday Package Sales of Alcohol: Shall the governing authority of the Town of Homer be authorized to permit and regulate package sales by retailers of both malt beverages and wine on Sundays between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.? Yes or No
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
Voters who ask for a Democratic ballot in the presidential primary will have the following candidates to choose from: Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, John K. Delaney, Tulai Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
The Republican ballot only lists incumbent Donald J. Trump.
