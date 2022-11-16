Early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff election will begin on Monday, Nov. 28, and end on Friday, Dec. 2.
Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker in that race. Statewide, Warnock received 1.94 million votes in the Nov. 8 election. Walker garnered 1.9 million while the Libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver, got around 81,000 votes. Neither Warnock nor Walker were able to get 50 percent of the vote, forcing a runoff for the Senate seat.
Banks County residents heavily favored Walker in the election. Walker got 6,348 votes in Banks County, while Warnock received 772. Libertarian Chase Oliver had 159 votes in Banks County.
Early voting will be held at the Election Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. There will not be a Saturday voting offered.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Dec. 6, all voting will be held at the Banks County Recreation Department, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All voters who received an absentee ballot by mail of the November General Election will receive a December runoff ballot in the mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.