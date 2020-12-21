Early voting is underway for the Jan. 5 runoff race.
Early voting will be held Dec. 14 - 18, Dec. 21 - 23 and Dec. 29-31. All early voting will be at the Registrars Office in Homer, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
All Election Day voting, on Jan. 5, will be at the Banks County Recreation Department, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Three races will be on the ballot in the Jan. 5 run-off election.
•The Public Service Commission race between incumbent Republican Lauren "Bubba" McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman.
•The Senate race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.
•The Senate race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.
