It will be a different Easter this year for area churches who usually hold sunrise services, breakfast in the fellowship hall and worship services with special music.
Instead, most local churches will be holding live services for their church members to watch via social media. One local church has a “drive-in service” planned.
Easter plans for area churches include the following:
•Maysville Baptist Church is having Easter Communion service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday live online on its Facebook page and church website, www.maysvillebaptist.net.
•Gillsville Baptist Church will hold an Easter Sunday Drive-In Service at 11 a.m. Those who attend are asked to “please remain in your vehicle and tune your radio to FM 89.9.” The service will be held “rain or shine” in front of the sanctuary.
•The Grove will have a Good Friday service at 8 p.m. that can be viewed on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. The church will also hold a sunrise Easter service at 7 a.m. Sunday that can also be viewed on the Facebook and YouTube channel.
•Maysville Baptist Church will have an online Easter service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday that can be viewed at the church website, Maysvllebaptist.net, and on the church Facebook page.
•Homer Baptist Church will have a live service on the church Facebook page at 10 a.m. Sunday.
•Redemption Church will have an online service at 10 a.m. Sunday that will be live streamed on Facebook.
•Silver Shoals Baptist Church will air its Easter service on Facebook Sunday at 11 a.m.
•Liberty Baptist Church, Lula, will have a live service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday which can be viewed on its Facebook page and on YouTube.
