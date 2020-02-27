Hunter Echols was honored with a birthday party at Get Air. He is the son of Ashely and Jeremy Echols. We want to wish Hunter a happy birthday.
***
Mary Parson and her family enjoyed celebrating her 89 birthday at the Cracker Barrel on Saturday. We want to wish her a very happy birthday.
***
The Community was saddened to hear of the passing of Myron Douglas Frazer of Homer. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired farmer. Frazer was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He is survived by his son Douglas Jackson Frazer of Homer; brother in law, Jerrold H. Parks; uncle, Ervin Crow and wife Sheryl; nieces and nephews, Shawn Parks, Trey Bowers, Shane and Carol Miller Parks and Heather. Please remember this family in your prayer.
***
Kacey Reynolds lost his battle with childhood cancer on the morning of Sunday, Feb 23. He leaves his Mama Kelly Reynolds, of Homer, his dad Kacey Reynolds, Aunt Heather Moss, special great Aunt Brenda Denton, who was helping with his care. He leaves a long list of other family and host of friends. He will be greatly missed. Please remember the family when you pray.
***
Happy birthday to: Hunter Echols, 5; Joyce Long, Mary Ruth McCoy, Alan Purcell, Chad Richards, Kathy McCoy, Gary Tanner, Charles Campbell, Rob Boswell, Garrett Saunders, Evan McCoy, Titus McCoy, Connie Blevins, Steve Parks, Terry Ervin, Jeff Throneberry, Dana Carver, Maggie Jones, 18; Walker Jones, 18; Shane Roberts, Brittany Cantrell, John Pace and David Pace.
***
Happy anniversary to: Ricky and Lindy Cain and Jerry and Gloria Kimsey.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Terry Powell, Carl Clough, Dexter Parson, Tiarra Ervin Barker, Sammy Reece, Tatum Bolton Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, Wanda Parks, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Willene Parson Boyle, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
