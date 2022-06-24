Drew Echolds of Jaemor Farms spoke about Georgia agriculture bills at the June meeting of the Banks County Republican Women's group meeting, held June 6 at Homer Town Hall.
Echols spoke about agriculture bills how they impact not only the state of Georgia, but the counties, cities and rural areas.
"Some of the bills being passed are not helpful for the rural counties in Georgia, so Drew encouraged everyone to get involved to be sure their representatives are presenting, getting support for, and then passing legislation that will be beneficial to the more rural areas of Georgia which account for about 80 percent of the state," said Martha Ramsey, who has been instrumental in forming the newly-formed Banks County Republican Women's group. "Echols then focused on the political items that are of concern to most folks and again encouraged all to get involved to make the changes that we feel are needed for Banks County."
Drew’s son Cohen helped him share fresh strawberries, peaches, a watermelon and then a T-shirt from Jaemor as the door prizes.
LIGHTHSEY SPEAKS
Pam Lighthsey, president of the Georgia Federation of Women, spoke about the need to get involved at the local level, as well as call representatives on all issues, including "those with which we agree and those with which we do not agree."
"This will help them to know what they need to do to make Northeast Georgia a better place to live," Ramsey said.
Lighthsey, who is also on the board of the State Realtors, noted that 80 to 85 percent of Georgia land is private land with only 15 percent being federal land. She also talked about drug trafficking and how bad it is in Georgia.
The next meeting for the Republican Women Banks meeting will be on July 18 at Homer Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.
