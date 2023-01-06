Banks County received good news in 2022 that will boost its plans to update the county's sewerage system, which will be a boost to economic growth. This has been named the Economic Story of the Year.
The biggest advancement to the sewer system came early in the year when the Banks County Board of Commissioners was awarded a $25 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.
The loan will finance constructing a water reclamation facility and upgrading the county’s sewerage system. This project will extend the county’s sewer system to accommodate a rapidly growing industrial area for future economic growth and development, officials report.
Just a few months later, the BOC received $3.1 million in state funds for its sewer expansion project. Governor Brian Kemp, joined by members of the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee and state leaders, announced this, which is part of more than $422 million in preliminary awards given across the state ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems.
The planned sanitary sewer collection system will discharge at the existing Atlanta International Dragway Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP). Currently, all domestic sewage generated at these locations is treated by on-site septic systems, which provide limited expansion capacity to these facilities.
The facilities that will be served have a combined water usage of 67,000 gallons per day (GPD) during peak months. The primary focus of the sewer improvements project is providing these facilities with a connection to the Banks County sewer system for improved levels of service and reliability as the county prepares for new growth and development, leaders state.
The project includes locating a treatment plant on a 94-acre tract of land on Duncan Road. It will be located on a heavily-wooded area on one-third of the property. There will be an access road going to the treatment plant.
In August, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the planned sewer treatment plant on Duncan Road in Banks County.
County leaders said this has been a 25-year project going back to the time former commissioners purchased the property on Duncan Road. Former Banks County Board of Commissioners chairman, Gene Hart and Jimmy Hooper, were present for the groundbreaking ceremony. Both men led the efforts for the sewer project during their time in office.
“This has been a project that has been forthcoming for some 25 years,” county public utilities director Horace Gee stated. “Without the fore-sight these guys had many years back, we wouldn’t be at the point we are today. We thank them.”
Gee said the project is part of a $42 million master sewer plan.
“When this project is complete, we will be returning highly-treated, high-quality wastewater back into the Hudson River from a traditional plan that will suit our needs for a long time to come," he said. "We are so thankful for our commissioners that we have now to get this to the point where we are getting to the starting line and getting this going.”
Commissioner Danny Maxwell stated, “We’re proud of what’s happening in Banks County. We want to continue to grow in the right ways. We want to keep projecting on the right path and do what is best for Banks County and the citizens.”
