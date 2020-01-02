Development at the Martin Bridge Road exit in Banks County has been on the top of the list for economic development for many years. The property has remained undeveloped but that is about to change. RAI Industrial Fabricators, LLC has announced plans to build a steel fabrication facility, creating 30 new jobs and investing $20 million on Martin Bridge Road in Banks County. A zoning request is also in the works that would lead to the development of an industrial park at the Martin Bridge Road exit.
The activity at Martin Bridge Road, which is the last undeveloped exit between Atlanta and Greenville, has been named the Economic Story of the Year for 2019.
“The Development Authority of Banks County is proud to have worked along-side RAI Industrial Fabricators to expand their growing business into our wonderful community,” said Hannah Mullins, former executive director for the Development Authority of Banks County, who worked on the project. “This deal not only provides gainful employment and capital investment for Banks County, but also serves as the catalyst for long-awaited trade at the Martin Bridge interchange on I-85. Highly anticipated for decades, all four quadrants of this intersection are investor-owned, with some investments dating as far back as the 1970s.”
Mullins adds, “Martin Bridge will become the most sought-after Northeast Georgia trade area between Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina. Banks County is truly fortunate to have landed such a community-minded partner in RAI Industrial Fabricators.”
Governor Brian Kemp states, “Georgia’s manufacturing industry has seen many wins in recent years, and we are proud that RAI is expanding their already successful operation into the Martin Bridge area. As the top state for business, our skilled workforce has received national recognition, and I am confident that it will meet the company’s needs as they create exciting, new opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Banks County.”
RAI will be hiring welders, fabricators, machine operators, detailers, material handlers, project managers, coating specialists and quality controllers at the new facility at the Martin Bridge exit.
“We are excited about expanding RAI Industrial Fabricators with a new location at Martin Bridge in Banks County,” says Mark Christopherson, president of RAI Industrial Fabricators. “Site selection began over a year ago and quickly narrowed to this area along the I-85 corridor. Martin Bridge is ideally located to accommodate our growth among regional clients across the Southeast.”
Banks County Board of Commissioners chairman Jimmy Hooper stated, “The Banks County Board of Commissioners is excited to see the location of a business such as RAI Industrial Fabricators at the Martin Bridge exit. We anticipate many more quality employment opportunities and an increased tax base for our citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.