In Early 2020, plans were announced that Mount Vernon Mills in Alto would be closing. For more than five decades, the mill provided a job for residents of Banks and Habersham counties. Some employees started working there as a teenager and were still there when decades later when it shut down. In some families, second generations of the same family worked at the plant.
When the Mount Vernon Mills closed in Alto, it the end of a piece of history for many people in the community. For this reason, the closing of the plant has been named the Economic Story of the Year.
When the plant closed, it employed 600 people, 65 of them being Banks County residents.
“As we have received notification of the closing of Mt. Vernon Mills, formerly known as Riegel, our hearts are moved with compassion and much prayer has been spoken for all the families that will be affected by this action,” Mayor Audrey Turner said when the announcement was made. “Of the over 600 employees, many have worked there most of their lives and some whole families are employed there. We know life always brings change and, according to Romans 8:28 KJV, we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose so we trust that He will lead each one into their new purpose and meet every need according to His mighty power as we look to Him.”
