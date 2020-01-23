Town of Alto council member Eddie Palmer was approved as the 2020 Mayor Pro Tem during the meeting on Jan. 14.
Palmer will replace Carolyn Cabe who served in this position in 2019.
At the meeting, the council also approved the following re-appointments: Josh Ivey as chief of police; Robert Sneed as Judge; David Syfan as city attorney; and Joe Davidson as building official.
ORDINANCE ADOPTED
In a unanimous vote, the council approved the adoption of the ordinance to Repeal Residential Rental Registration previously approved by the council. Building inspector Joe Davidson previously advised the council the rental registration ordinance was a violation of rights and went against state law. The council previously adopted a rental safety ordinance instead of the rental registration ordinance.
MUTUAL AID AGREEMENT APPROVED
The council approved a state-wide mutual aid and assistance agreement with both Banks and Habersham counties.
The Georgia Emergency Management Act, as amended gives the local governments of the State the authority to make agreements for mutual aid assistance in emergencies. Pre-existing agreements for mutual aid assistance in emergencies help to ensure the timely provision of mutual aid assistance and the reimbursement of costs incurred by those parties who render such assistance.
MONTHLY POLICE REPORT
Police chief Josh Ivey presented the December 2019 police report, as follows: 70 calls from dispatch, 21 in Banks County and 49 in Habersham County; seven assisting other agencies; 126 officer-generated calls; 216 community contacts; 35 traffic stops; seven safety checks; 24 citations issued; six arrests made; 1,969 total miles patrolled; and 20,550 GCIC histories.
PUBLIC HEARING
The council held a public hearing on the proposed 2020 budget.
No citizens turned out to seek information on the proposed budget.
The General Fund budget is proposed at $866,329 for 2020 and the water fund budget is $499,725.
The recent announcement that Mount Vernon Mills will be closing in March had a substantial effect on the town’s water fund budget proposal for 2020. In the past the mill purchased 51-percent of the town’s water, but that was reduced to 48-percent in 2019. (See separate story.)
