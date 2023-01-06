Plans were announced early in 2022 that an evening option for high school students was being planned for the next school year. In August, Mountain Education Charter High School opened at Banks County High School.
This has been named the Education Story of the Year as it is providing a second option for students to receive a high school diploma.
When the plans were announced, Banks County School System associate superintendent Joy Edwards stated, “We are excited about the opportunity for the community and our students.”
Mountain Education Charter High School opened on Monday, Aug. 8.
MECHS serves approximately 2,500 students in 18 counties throughout North Georgia. The school offers self-paced evening classes from 4-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Students can determine their own schedules. Students receive an accredited high school diploma upon graduation.
"Mountain Education is perfect for students who have full and part-time jobs; need more flexibility; prefer smaller classes; or want a different educational experience," school leaders state.
The curriculum is self-paced and mastery-based, meaning that student progress through the course at their own pace, taking as much or as little time to satisfactorily complete the various course modules as is needed.
“I believe the new Mountain Ed Banks County Campus will greatly benefit the families of the Banks and surrounding communities by offering another pathway for students to obtain a high school diploma,” Carol Wiley, a principal at the Banks Campus, stated when the school opened in August “Since we offer an individualized self-paced program, we are able to work with students for whom a traditional day school model doesn't fit. Mountain Education has successfully worked with hundreds of students in surrounding counties to obtain an accredited high school diploma and we are now happy to offer this same positive environment to the students and families in the Banks County area.”
BCHS principal Mike Brown spoke in support of Mountain Ed at an August Banks County Board of Education meeting, “They have a heart for kids just like we do. It’s great for them to be here for Banks County students who struggled in a traditional high school setting.”
Banks County School System superintendent, Dr. Ann Hopkins, stated, “We know we have students who need to be supported in different ways. This has been a blessing.”
