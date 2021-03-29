There will be an egg hunt at Webbs Creek Church Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon
The Easter Bunny will be there Pancakes will be served.
The address is 647 Webbs Creek Road, near Homer.
Everyone is welcome, church leaders state.
For more information, text or call the pastor, Darvin Cash, at 706-207-6222.
