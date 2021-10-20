Eight people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Brandon Lee Ammons, 20, 800 Worsham Road, Culloden, impersonating a public officer or employee and stalking.
•David Dwayne Watkins, 39, 663 Borders Road, Commerce, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Shannon Lamar McDougald, 38, 324 Highway 326, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, speeding, license plate violation, no insurance, driving while license suspended, probation violation or revoked and failure to appear.
•Jeffery Daniel Sanders, 50, 165 Maddox Hill Road, Jefferson, failure to appear, trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, passing violation and no proof of insurance.
•Wadnelje Acevedo Jr., 43, P.O. Box 419, Lavonia, failure to appear.
•James Edward Sweeley, 48, 156 Country Club Drive, Toccoa, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Bradley Allan Jones, 33, 543 Kristin Lane, Winder, trafficking illegal drugs.
•Nelson Tracy Shumake, 55, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, stop sign violation, brake light violation, distracted driving and probation violation.
•Geyner Velasquez, 24, 5536 Standford Road, Norcross, DUI and driving without a valid license and failure to maintain a lane.
