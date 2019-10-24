The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested eight people last week, including the following:
•Ronald Craig Chapman, 55, 509 Carson Segars Road, Maysville, aggravated assault.
•Christian Slaton, 25, 48 Cotton Street, Commerce, headlight violation and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI).
•James Dwight Everhart, 33, 439 Stoyle Hattaway Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Shelby Elizabeth Minnig, 26, 389 Oliver Ridge Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Robert Joseph Perez, 47, 142 Dan Waters Drive, Commerce, conspiracy to commit a felony.
•Christopher Lee Porterfield, 40, 2873 Highway 51 North, Carnesville, aggravated stalking.
•Thomas Franklin Wood, 33, 3080 Highway 106 South, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Kenneth Werner Stephenson, 76, 254 Waterville Street, Raleigh, N.C., DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
