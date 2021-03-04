The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged eight people last week, including the following:
•Edward John Purdy, 37, 168 Lewallen Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•William Craig Darby Jr., 33, 306 Prospect Road, Toccoa, battery.
•Danny Joe Fowler, 61, 208 Corvair Street, Martin, probation violation.
•Ulibaldo Rubio Mondragon, 29, 606 3rd Street, Hickory, N.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
•Wesley Edwin Smith, 35, 5425 Mountain Lake Terrace, Gainesville, violation of bond condition, battery, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, false imprisonment, criminal trespass, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge, simple battery and aggravated stalking.
•Doyle Andrew Guyton, 46, 2294 Lee Land Road, Gainesville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Sergio Muons Marquez, 22, 4822 Sunlight Road, Nashville, Tenn., DUI, driving without a valid license and open container violation.
•Cristobal Monreal, 25, 3051 Cedar Ridge Road, Commerce, DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
