Eight people were charged in the past week by the Banks County Sheriff's Office. Those charged were:
•Gabriel Isaac Duke, 18, 861 Old Kings Bridge Road, Nicholson, theft by shoplifting.
•Eduardo Garrido-Macias, 35, 317 Ward Road, Cornelia, driving without a license.
•Kenneth Wayne Abernathy, 55, 1690 Oconee Point, Jefferson, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Arturo Campos, 38, 340 Aqua Lane Drive, Alto, simple battery.
•James Wilford Goodine Jr., 19, 404 Oxford Park Boulevard, Oxford, N.C., failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, following too closely, improper lane change and speeding.
•William Eric Hopper, 34, 859 Brewer Road, Maysville, simple battery.
•Brett Zachary Morris, 29, 207 Zeeplinstrause Road, Helen, aggravated stalking.
•Parker Lee Sheridan, 19, 105 West Drive, Lula, DUI.
